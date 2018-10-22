SC man exposes himself while saying, ‘have a blessed day’: cops

Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a gas station clerk on Friday while saying, "have a blessed day."

The bizarre scene allegedly occurred at Dukes Oil in Orangeburg, The State reported. The man, who was caught on video, walked up to the clerk and smiled. The clerk asked if he needed anything, and the man apparently had his genitals out.

"I just wanted to tell you to have a blessed day," the alleged flashers said. There was a woman nearby who also caught a glimpse.

Authorities are appealing to the public to identify the man.