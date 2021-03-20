Sarasota Fairgrounds shooting reported, prompting investigation, police say

Police in Sarasota, Florida, confirmed Saturday that they had received reports of a shooting at the city’s fairgrounds just after 10 p.m. ET.

"Preliminary info suggests 1 person pulled out a gun & shot another person," the Sarasota Police Department wrote on Twitter. "Injuries are unknown."

The Twitter message from the police department followed several social media posts suggesting that a crowd of as many as 300 people may have scrambled for safety following the gunfire but the police message did not address that issue.

There was also no immediate indication that police had made contact with anyone involved in a shooting or made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.