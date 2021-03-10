Sara Carter reports on 'Hannity': Border Patrol overrun by Sinaloa Cartel in 'Smuggler's Gulch'

The Sinaloa Cartel, formerly run by the notorious Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman-Loera has taken control of an area on the Arizona-Mexico border that has become notorious for illegal crossings and smuggling operations, investigative journalist Sara Carter told "Hannity" in an exclusive report Wednesday.

Carter visited the border near Sasabe, Arizona, accompanied by Art del Cueto, the chief of the Tucson region of the National Border Patrol Council union.

"Border patrol agents in Arizona and the Border Patrol union are warning this is a serious crisis," Carter told host Sean Hannity. "Here, there is an increase in drug trafficking. We have an enormous drug war on the other side of the border. [The] Sinaloa Cartel controls this area in Sasabe, Arizona, which borders Sasabe, Mexico."

Carter added that the Border Patrol has found itself spread too thin in the region due to the influx of unaccompanied minors illegally crossing into the U.S., and the halt to border wall construction ordered by President Biden.

"There is a serious drug war going on just south of us, with two different factors fighting for control of this area ...," Del Cueto explained. "Those drugs are going into Middle America and across the country affecting kids. This is a true epidemic when it comes to high school kids and heroin, and it's coming through this border."

While driving Carter along the current wall, Del Cueto pointed up a mountainous rise to where the wall tapered off:

"If you go to the end, you can see where the mountain ends up," he said. "That’s called Smuggler’s Gulch. And just below where we're at is Smuggler’s Canyon."

In Smuggler's Gulch, officers have encountered not only Central Americans, but also Middle Eastern nationals and people from other parts of the world.

"Shortly after we left the area near Smuggler’s Canyon, over 60 people were apprehended coming into country," Carter told Hannity. "This year alone 39,000 getaways is what they estimate, probably closer to 40,000."