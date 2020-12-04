San Joaquin deputies investigate death of 11-year-old who fatally shot himself during online class

California deputies are investigating the death of an 11-year-old who fatally shot himself during an online class, according to reports.

Initial reports indicated Adan Manuel Llanos of San Joaquin shot himself during a Zoom lesson with his school. San Joaquin Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Officer Sandra Mendez confirmed the victim's name to Fox News as well as the fact that the investigation is ongoing, adding that "preliminary findings indicate this was an intentional act, not an accident."

Deputies responded to the home where Llanos and his sister were attending virtual classes at Woodbridge Elementary School, KCRA reported.

His sister, who had been in another room at the time, alerted her teacher and a neighbor, who helped call authorities. Deputies found Llanos with a head injury and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, CBS 13 Sacramento reported.

It was unclear how Llanos obtained the gun.

Luis Llano, who identified himself as the boy’s uncle, urged anyone who shared the story to “avoid speculation” on how his nephew died. He insists that Llanos was not suicidal, but did not offer further details.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform everyone that on December 2 my nephew; Adan Manuel Llanos, has passed and is in heaven,” a post on Facebook read.

“He was a wonderful child full of life and joy. He was the most respectful and sweetest boy I've ever had the honor of calling my nephew! I ask of guys to please help our family in need, if at least share the post! We ask of you all to please refrain from any speculation and if you see any comments politely ask them to only say positive things. He was not suicidal! This young man was an angel that we had the privilege of knowing!”

The family also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

The Lodi Unified School District issued a statement, saying that the community was “deeply saddened” by Adan Manuel Llanos’ death, saying only that it was “as a result of a gunshot wound.”

The school also offered counseling and bereavement support services for staff and students.

“Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy,” a statement by the school read. “We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).