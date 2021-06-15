San Francisco Walgreens: Video shows man fill garbage bag with items, takes off

A video emerged on social media on Monday that showed a man on a bicycle fill up a garbage bag with items inside a San Francisco Walgreens and leave the store without being stopped.

Lyanne Melendez, a reporter for KGO-TV in the city, posted the video on Twitter.

"This just happened at the @Walgreens on Gough & Fell Streets in San Francisco. #NoConsequences." She tagged Chesa Boudin, the city’s district attorney.

Commenters said the apparent theft is an example of the city’s lawlessness. Walgreens did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Walgreens closed 17 stores in the city in the last five years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper, citing a regional vice president from May, reported that Walgreens spends 35 times more on security guards at stores in the city than in other U.S. locations, and theft at these locations is four times higher than in other stores.