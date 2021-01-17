San Francisco trailer park resident had chemicals used in making explosives: police

A resident of a San Francisco trailer park was arrested Friday after FBI agents found him in possession of chemicals that can be used to make explosives, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Kyle Matthew Folsom, 37, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. as the agents conducted an investigation near the former site of the demolished Candlestick Park sports stadium, KNTV-TV of San Francisco reported.

FBI WARNS EXPLOSIVES AT STATE CAPITOL PROTESTS AROUNDINAUGURATION DAY POSE 'SUBSTANTIAL' THREAT: REPORT

It was unclear how Folsom came to the attention of the FBI.

San Francisco firefighters and personnel from the city’s explosive ordnance disposal unit accompanied the FBI agents at the scene, the station reported.

Nearby residents evacuated the area as the law enforcement action was underway, the report said.

Folsom was booked on charges of suspicion of unlawful possession of explosives, reckless or malicious possession of a destructive device and possession of material to make a destructive device or explosive, police told the station.