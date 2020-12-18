Students gives San Francisco surprised thank you over Zoom

A seventh-grade English teacher in San Francisco was surprised Thursday with a coordinated show of gratitude by her students over during a virtual classroom lesson.

Jaclyn Alagna, 35, was in the middle of her instruction via Zoom when her 35 students from the St. Brendan Parish School each began to say "Thank You" while holding handmade signs.

"It was really sweet," Alagna told Fox News. "I actually almost cried. They're such a good group and it was really thoughtful."

"Thank you Ms. Alagna! for everything that you do (especially now)," read one signs. Another said:

The shows of thanks was coordinated by the students and teachers aide Tori Palmer, Alagna said.

She first met her class over a computer when the schoolyear began as the coronavirus pandemic forced many schools to switch to virtual classrooms months earlier in March.

The Massachusetts native finally them in person after the Thanksgiving break when the school began a hybrid system where students come in for class two days each week.

"It was so weird because I had really got to know them so well over Zoom," Alagna said. The kids are just wonderful."