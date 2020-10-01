Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

San Francisco shooting in Union Square tourist area leaves at least 1 wounded

Union Square is home to high-end retail stores, such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci

By David Aaro | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

At least one person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a busy shopping and tourist area in San Francisco on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

San Francisco police closed a "wide area" around Union Square, which is home to high-end retail stores, such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel. The public was asked to avoid the area as authorities conducted an investigation.

"Avoid the area of Union Square (Stockton & Geary) due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene," the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 8:24 p.m. ET. "Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time."

LOS ANGELES COUNTY DA CANDIDATE'S PAST JOB AS TOP COP SAW CRIME SURGE

The complete circumstances of the shooting which began around 8 p.m. EST were not immediately known, according to FOX 2 of the Bay Area.

Authorities said the incident began as an altercation and at least one person has been detained.

This is a developing story

