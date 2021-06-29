San Francisco poll shows 70% of respondents say quality of life on decline: report

A recent poll conducted in San Francisco found that 70% of respondents believe the quality of life in the city has declined and pointed to crime and homelessness as their top concerns.

SFGate.com, citing a City Beat Poll commissioned by the city’s chamber of commerce, reported that the poll was conducted in late May and involved 520 registered voters who live in the city. Roughly 80% of those polled said addressing homelessness is a top priority. About 76% of those polled want more cops in high-crime neighborhoods, the report said.

NEWSOM SAYS CALIFORNIA WILL PAY OFF UNPAID RENT ACCURED DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that there has been a 753% jump in car break-ins at the police department’s central station compared to May 2020, while there were COVID-19 restrictions. The paper said the thefts are up 75% compared to 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We want our visitors to feel safe and feel they can park safe," Kevin Carroll, executive director of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, told the paper. "Anything that pulls away from that hurts their experience here. You come to visit this beautiful city and your car is broken into, it leaves a bad impression. We don’t want that to happen."