Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco
Published

San Francisco Police Officers Association blasts far-left DA over Walgreen thefts

Walgreens said safety of customers and employees is its top priority and video was reported to police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Shocking footage captures brazen theft at San Francisco Walgreens Video

Shocking footage captures brazen theft at San Francisco Walgreens

Fox News contributor Ted Williams says ‘we’re letting crime get out of hand’ reacting to shocking video of theft in San Francisco Walgreens.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association is blaming District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s policies for enabling the types of criminal behavior seen in a viral Walgreens video that showed a man stealing items from the store without being stopped. 

"This brazen criminal behavior is endured every single day by San Franciscans and it is the direct result of District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his enablers’ criminals-first agenda," SFPOA President Tony Montoya said in a statement. 

The Walgreen theft video was posted Monday by KGO-TV reporter Lyanne Melendez. "This just happened at the @Walgreens on Gough & Fell Streets in San Francisco #NoConsequences," she wrote, tagging Boudin. 

Walgreens said the safety of its customers and employees is its top priority and that the video was reported to the police. 

SAN FRANCISCO REPORTS RISE IN HATE CRIMES; POPULAR JEWISH CAFE DEFACED WITH ANTI-SEMITIC PHRASES

"Unfortunately, this is another example of blatant retail theft, which is an ongoing problem for several retailers in San Francisco," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Montoya said shuttered stores, hundreds of lost jobs, crime-ravaged neighborhoods and "blaming society for the dangerous behavior of thieves, killers and thugs," have become the new normal.  

"Chesa Boudin has made it clear that you’re more likely to get a stern talking-to than a cell when it comes to most crimes committed in our city and the criminals know it, are taking advantage of it, and we’re all suffering because of it," Montoya said. 

FILE: San Francisco District Attorney candidate Chesa Boudin pauses during his speech at an election night event at SOMA StrEat Food Park in San Francisco. 

FILE: San Francisco District Attorney candidate Chesa Boudin pauses during his speech at an election night event at SOMA StrEat Food Park in San Francisco.  (San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office has called videos and stories depicting crimes like what happened at Walgreens, "infuriating." 

BALTIMORE BUSINESS OWNERS FED UP WITH CRIME THREATEN TO STOP PAYING TAXES, FEES: ‘WE WANT SAFETY’

"We support businesses experiencing these crimes and respect their policies to prioritize protecting their staff and customers above merchandise," the spokesperson said. 

She noted that arrests happen in less than 3% of reported thefts, and that these cases are rarely presented to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

"[W]hen they are, we prosecute the vast majority of them," she said. "But because arrests are so infrequent, our office has been proactively partnering with stores like Walgreens on prevention programs as well as partnering with other jurisdictions – which last year, led to the recovery of over $11 million in stolen merchandise.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in connection with Tuesday’s video. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At a San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting last month, retailers lamented that organized retail crime has been on the rise in the city and may have exceeded the national average. 

Walgreens said it has spent 35 times more on security guards at its San Francisco stores than in other cities where it operates.  

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money