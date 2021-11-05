Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

San Francisco Police officer arrested for alleged Rite Aid robbery

The 27-year veteran of the force is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A San Francisco Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for allegedly robbing a Rite Aid, authorities said. 

Sgt. Davin Cole has been placed on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation, a police spokesperson told Fox News. The incident occurred Wednesday at a Rite Aid in San Mateo, San Mateo Police spokeswoman Alison Gilmore told Fox News. 

SF OFFICER CHARGED IN DEATH OF MAN WHO DIED THREE YEARS AFTER BEING SHOT

San Francisco Police Sgt. Davin Cole has been placed on unpaid after being arrested for an alleged robbery at a Rite Aid. 

San Francisco Police Sgt. Davin Cole has been placed on unpaid after being arrested for an alleged robbery at a Rite Aid.  (SFPD)

Officers responded to the convenience store around 6 p.m. regarding a robbery in progress, Gilmore said. 

A source told FOX station KTVU-TV that Cole allegedly demanded painkillers from the pharmacy. Authorities did not say what was taken or if anyone was hurt. 

Cole was released from San Mateo County jail after posting bail Friday. 

The San Francisco Police Department said he is a 27-year veteran of the force and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case has not been turned over to the San Mateo County District Attorney. 

Your Money