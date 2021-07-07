San Francisco officer on rampant crimes: 'Chaos reigns supreme'

Rampant crimes in San Francisco are "not new," and "chaos reigns supreme" in the city, Police Lt. Tracy McCray told Fox News Wednesday.

McCray made these comments after a Neiman Marcus in San Francisco was hit by shoplifters who fled with merchandise. Citing witnesses, the outlet said display cases were smashed and items were lifted from racks inside the store before the suspects escaped.



"People are working at that store who depend on a paycheck, and if they close, there's no guarantee that they're going to find another job," McCray, vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, told "America’s Newsroom." "This is much more than someone stealing a bag."

SAN FRANCISCO NEIMAN MARCUS HIT BY SHOPLIFTERS WHO FLED WITH MERCHANDISE

In addition, a former San Francisco police commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese made remarks about the crime surge plaguing the city.

"We're in a state of chaos and anarchy out here in San Francisco," Veronese said. "You see it every day…you just come to expect it and hope that when it happens, you're not in the line of fire."

"America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino asked McCray what the response was like when she gets a call about theft or burglary.

"There are no consequences to hold people accountable because excuses are…[given] out by certain politicians," she responded. "They say the most idiotic things to justify bad behavior, and so chaos runs supreme here."



SAN FRANCISCO OFFICER ON VIRAL VIDEO OF BRAZEN WALGREENS SHOPLIFTER: 'CROOKS' KNOW THERE ARE NO CONSEQUENCES

McCray compared these incidents to "scenes out of a movie," and mentioned the crime spike in San Francisco is an "everyday occurrence."

Meanwhile, Target stores in the Golden City announced they have reduced their operating hours due to a significant and alarming rise in theft. The retail company put out the following statement on the crime surge in San Francisco:



"For more than a month, we've been experiencing a significant, and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores, similar to reports from other retailers in the area. With the safety of our guests, team members, and communities as our top priority, we've temporarily reduced our operating hours in six San Francisco stores."

McCray said retail businesses reducing their hours due to crime has never happened before in San Francisco.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now you have people whose hours have been cut at these stores. They're going to miss out on money in their check for their daily living activities, paying rent, buying food, clothing," she concluded. "I'm not surprised by it and no one should be."

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.