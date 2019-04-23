Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

San Francisco man assaulted by two women who stole BB gun, Rolex watch during home invasion: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A San Francisco man was hospitalized early Tuesday after two women broke into his home, assaulted him, and fled the scene with a BB gun and a Rolex watch, police said.

Officers responded to a home robbery invasion in the South Beach neighborhood home at around1:45 a.m., investigators said.

The offers were told that two women broke into the man’s home, stole some items, and assaulted him before fleeing in a car, Fox 2 reported.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment, the report said. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening. His identity was not released.

The suspects remain at large. A description of them and their vehicle was not immediately released.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.