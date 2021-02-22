San Francisco home is rolled through city's streets to a new location

Imagine seeing this in your rear-view mirror.

A 139-year-old Victorian house was moved through the streets of San Francisco on Sunday to a new location six blocks away.

"We saw a ginormous house rolling down the street," one witness who gathered to watch the slow-moving spectacle told KTVU. "It's not something you see every day in San Francisco."

"It's amazing how they are able to move a building that size," added another.

Real estate broker Tim Brown, who owns the six-bedroom property, paid about $400,000 in fees and moving costs to relocate it from 807 Franklin St. to 635 Fulton St., the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The house was loaded onto giant dollies and moved at a top speed of 1 mph.

Its journey Sunday had been in the planning stages for years.

Veteran house mover Phil Joy told the newspaper he had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies.

Joy said the move was tricky in part because the first part of the journey involved going downhill.

"That’s always difficult for a house," he said.

Along the route, parking meters were ripped up, tree limbs were trimmed and traffic signs were relocated.

Brown now plans on making the home a multi-unit rental property, according to KTVU.

Meanwhile, a building housing more than 60 apartments will be constructed where the home once stood, ABC7 reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.