San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge clogged by protest caravan for Indian farmers

Traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge slowed to a crawl Saturday afternoon because of a protest caravan supporting the struggles of farmers in India, according to reports.

The jam was reported just before 2 p.m. PT and had started to ease up around 5:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Social media was full of posts from drivers who were stuck in the gridlock.

“I guess we are officially Bay Areans now that we’ve been on the Bay Bridge while there was a protest happening: #FarmerProtest in support of farmers in India,” one person wrote.

“San Francisco, Bay Bridge. Indian Farmers Protest. Y’all made me late but I support you. Powerful peaceful protest, nice job!!!” another tweeted.

Many farmers in the country are on strike over government legislation they say could devastate prices, according to FOX 2 of the Bay Area.