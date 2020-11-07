Oakland native Kamala Harris celebrated by San Francisco Bay area

Congratulations greeted Oakland native Kamala Harris on her historic win Saturday in the San Francisco Bay Area, where her political career began.

The first to send out congratulations was London Breed, who also made history as the first Black woman to be elected mayor of San Francisco.

“With this election, we also made history by choosing Kamala Harris as our vice president,” Breed said. “For the first time, millions and millions of Americans chose a Black woman to help lead this country.”

“The pride I feel as a Black woman is hard to put into words. Kamala Harris is a friend and mentor, but, most importantly, she is an inspiration to so many of us all across this country.

The 2020 presidential election was called for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Harris Saturday.

Harris spent her early childhood in the Bay Area. She attended elementary school in Berkeley and launched her career in politics first as San Francisco District Attorney and then as California attorney general and as a U.S. senator.

She now is the first Black woman to win election to the post of vice president.

“Today, America said yes: Yes to decency and compassion,” said Oakland mayor and Harris friend Libby Schaaf. “Yes to new leadership that elevates our values of diversity and inclusion. Yes to a Black, Indian-American woman from Oakland, California."

Those in line for pastries outside Market Hall erupted into cheers after the race was called, Fox 2 San Francisco reported.

Chloe Atkins and Erin Flynn banged tambourines as they marched down the street in Oakland in rainbow masks and with their dog, Daphne, according to the station.

"We are out celebrating," Atkins said.

"And Kamala,” said Flynn. “Hometown girl. Wheee!"