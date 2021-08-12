San Francisco authorities seek woman allegedly seen feeding coyote in photo

Authorities in San Francisco appealed to the public on Wednesday to identify a person they identified as a "particularly egregious coyote feeder" in the city who was seen in a photo feeding one, reports said.

SFGate.com reported that it is not uncommon to come across a coyote in the San Francisco area. The city’s animal care and control is seeking information on the woman because feeding these animals could make them lose their fear of humans.

Virginia Donohue, executive director at San Francisco Animal Care & Control, told KTVU that feeding coyotes leads them to begin seeing people as a "source of food."

The report said the woman was allegedly caught on camera in Bernal Hall. She’s wearing a bright pink running jacket and looks as though she is sitting next to a tray of meat. The photo looks like it was taken in the middle of a field and a coyote could be seen off to her left.

The agency told SFGate that feeding wild animals in the city is illegal, and could come with fines of up to $1,000 and/or jail time.