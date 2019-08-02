Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

San Francisco airport to ban sale of plastic water bottles

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
San Francisco International Airport will ban the sale of single-use water bottles this month in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

Plastic water bottles will be removed from airport restaurants, cafes and vending machines. In their place, travelers can buy metal or glass ones.

CALIFORNIA LAW BANS RESTAURANTS FROM GIVING OUT PLASTIC STRAWS AUTOMATICALLY

San Francisco International Airport is banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles. The change will take effect Aug. 20. (Associated Press)

The airport already requires single-use foodware to be compostable. It’s unclear if venders will be penalized if they sell plastic bottles after the ban takes effect Aug. 20.

Approximately 4 million water bottles are sold each year at the airport.

The ban is part of a city ordinance approved in 2014 that prohibits the sale of plastic water bottles on city property.

The city also plans to cut net carbon emissions and energy use to zero and eliminate nearly all landfill waste in the next two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 