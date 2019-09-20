San Diego mom arrested after 20-month-old daughter's death in parked car

A San Diego woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of her 20-month old daughter inside a parked car six weeks ago, according to a report.

Pricilla Marquez Harris, 24, was charged with child endangerment and inflicting great bodily injury on a child under 5 years old, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Harris reportedly called 911 on Aug. 5 to say she woke up from a nap and found her daughter in her car not breathing. First responders were unable to revive the child. Officials did not say how the girl died.

Harris was arrested after detectives from the child abuse unit forwarded the case to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office after a “thorough investigation.”

She is being held at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in lieu of $1 million bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday, The Tribune reported.