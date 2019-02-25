San Antonio man allegedly pistol-whipped ex for revealing his criminal past to new girlfriend

A Texas man was arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping his ex-girlfriend for informing his new girlfriend about his criminal past.

Kenneth Mann, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online records from the Bexar County court.

MAN REPEATEDLY STABS CUSTOMER, 63, IN BACK AT CALIFORNIA DOUGHNUT SHOP, VIDEO SHOWS

Mann's ex-girlfriend allegedly told investigators that on Nov. 11, he appeared at her apartment with a handgun after she spoke to his girlfriend about his criminal history, KSAT-TV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

County records indicate Mann, of San Antonio, was arrested in October 2015 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

During a discussion about the topic with his ex, Mann reportedly became upset and hit her in the head with his gun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman claimed that Mann allegedly told her "she owes him for causing problems with his new girlfriend," and followed her into her house — where he then allegedly "took her boyfriend's handgun and an air rifle."

Mann, according to the news station, remains in custody on $57,000 bail.