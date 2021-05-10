Shooting at San Antonio car club meetup leaves 6-year-old girl dead, police say

A 6-year-old girl has died after being shot during a dispute that broke out at a car club meetup late Sunday in San Antonio, police say.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child to Fox News as Saryah Perez. Police say Perez was inside a vehicle around 11 p.m. when she was struck by gunfire, while her mother was grazed in the back by a bullet.

"At this time, there have been no arrests in this case," San Antonio Police Public Information Officer Alisia Pruneda told Fox News on Monday. "The case is open and investigation very active."

Perez was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, police added.

Investigators told KABB that the car club meetup happened at an intersection. Some kind of disturbance, they say, led to a male firing numerous rounds at a car as it drove away.

"This is just a very unfortunate event," police spokesman Cory Schuler said. "We’re going to do our best to bring whoever is responsible to justice."

Police also said one person was detained for questioning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.