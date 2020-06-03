Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store wrapped in razor wire to prevent looting

Saks Fifth Avenue surrounded its flagship Manhattan store with razor wire on Tuesday to keep thieves from smashing their way in and making off with troves of expensive merchandise, The Post has learned.

The luxury retailer has also hired private security guards with specially trained dogs to protect the premises in the wake of Monday night’s looting of Macy’s iconic, Herald Square location.

At Saks, workers on Tuesday afternoon began attaching chain-link fencing to plywood that was previously installed to cover the luxury store’s famed display windows.

The second phase of the job saw workers further fortify the fencing with a coil of razor wire along the top edge.

At least seven German shepherds, Belgian Malinois and pit bull dogs were also on hand, along with guards who will use them to patrol outside the store in an attempt to deter looters amid the ongoing protests over the racially charged, May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“God willing, I hope they don’t show up and it goes smoothly,” one guard said.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.