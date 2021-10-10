Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

'Hellish' Minnesota shooting leaves 14 people injured, 1 woman dead

Police responded to the shooting at a crowded bar Sunday and found 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Minneapolis crime soars, police back off amid defund movement Video

Minneapolis crime soars, police back off amid defund movement

Anti-cop sentiment is having a huge impact on law enforcement, says retired police Commander Scott Gerlicher and former city council member Don Samuels

A shooting inside a Saint Paul, Minnesota, bar early Sunday morning left 14 people injured and one person dead, according to authorities.

Police responded to the shooting at a crowded bar around 12:15 a.m. Sunday and found 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds, including one woman in her 20s who ultimately succumbed to her wounds, the Saint Paul Police Department said.

DEREK CHAUVIN DENIED REQUEST FOR PUBLIC DEFENDER IN APPEALS PROCESS BY MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT

"My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning," Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in a Sunday statement. "In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable."

The Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit, along with patrol officers, the forensics services unit and others are investigating the incident, as Fox 9 Minneapolis first reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A preliminary investigation indicates several shooters were involved, though a motive remains unclear. The deceased female victim is the 32nd homicide victim in Saint Paul so far this year, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to contact 651-266-5650.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com. Follow her on Twitter at @audpants.

Your Money