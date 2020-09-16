Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Sacred Heart of Jesus statue in Texas cathedral destroyed

The vandalism stunned and saddened church leaders

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A 90-year-old Sacred Heart of Jesus statue was destroyed during vandalism inside a Texas cathedral, church leaders said.

A man suspected of the vandalism has been detained.

A 90-year-old Sacred Heart of Jesus statue was destroyed in an act of vandalism in a Texas cathedral, according to a report. (courtesy of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso)

The El Paso Police Department is investigating the vandalism, which occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Cathedral, when the church was open and available for prayer.

The vandalism left church leaders stunned.

The suspect has been detained. (courtesy of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso)

The rector of St. Patrick, the Rev. Trini Fuentes, said in a statement: “I am in shock and we at the cathedral are heartbroken over such an unexpected situation.”

Bishop Mark J. Seitz also spoke out.

The destruction left the clergy in shock. (courtesy of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso)

“This statue is one of my favorite representations of Jesus — his arms open wide in welcome, his heart aflame with love for us. I would often take inspiration from this image as I prepared for Mass,” Seitz said in a statement.

“As sad as I am to see a statue attacked and destroyed, I am grateful that it was not a living person,” the bishop added. “But a statue, particularly this statue, concretizes and connects us to persons and ideals that are not visible to our eyes. They reveal to us realities that are close to us, but unseen.”

