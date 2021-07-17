Expand / Collapse search
Sacramento shooting in historic district leaves at least 4 wounded: report

No arrests were immediately reported

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
At least four people were wounded late Friday in a shooting in Sacramento, according to a report. 

The gunfire happened near several restaurants along the Sacramento River in the city’s Old Sacramento historic district, KCRA-TV reported.

There were no reports of any arrests but police said there was no active shooter in the area, according to KCRA

Police in California's capital city had streets near the crime scene blocked off as they investigated.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

