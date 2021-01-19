Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Sacramento deputy, K-9, suspect killed in shootout: officials

The deputy was not identified but worked on the force for six c

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sheriff’s deputy, K-9 and suspect were killed in a shootout early Tuesday morning after a brief chase, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said.

The deputy was not identified but worked on the force for six years. Another deputy has been hospitalized in stable condition, the office said.

OHIO OFFICER FATALLY SHOT AFTER STANDOFF

KCRA, a local station, reported that authorities got into a car chase with the suspect that came to an end in a parking lot in Cal Expo. The report said the suspect was inside the vehicle and the volley of gunfire occurred after the police dog was deployed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report said that it was not immediately clear why the suspect was pursued by the deputies.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money