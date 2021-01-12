Sacramento DA blasts LA County's Gascon on policies that have 'decimated' crime victims' rights

Another California prosecutor has criticized newly elected Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for his expansive policy changes that have "decimated the rights of crime victims" and vowed to never let him have authority over a case originating in her jurisdiction.

In a Monday letter obtained by KTTV, the Fox-owned TV station in Los Angeles, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert told Gascon many of his directives are "illegal and unconstitutional."

"I will never grant you jurisdiction over any crimes that involve Sacramento County while these policies of yours remain in place," her letter reads.

Gascon has come under fire for sweeping changes to the way his office prosecutes cases. Some directives include prohibiting his office from pursuing sentencing enhancements in future cases under the state's "Three Strikes Law" and, for current pending cases, requiring attorneys to withdraw allegations to support tougher sentences for cases including bail violations, gang-related cases, and situations where special circumstances could result in a sentence of life without parole.

The newly elected prosecutor has also pledged to end cash bail and prohibited his prosecutors from seeking the death penalty, among other orders. Gascon's directives have come under fire from law enforcement officials and crime victims.

Gascon's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News' request for comment.

On Tuesday he addressed the death penalty issue, declaring in a statement "sanctioned killings do not deter crime and have historically been racially biased."

In her letter, Schubert said Gascon's policies will impact areas outside Los Angeles County and will "wreak havoc on crime victims and their Constitutional rights."

"Your lack of concern for their rights and safety disturbs me greatly," she said.

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan recently wrote Gascon asking to take back a case against an alleged cop killer for a series of armed robberies in her jurisdiction. Stephan said she objects to the dismissal of sentencing enhancement allegations that would add years to a possible prison sentence.

"I do not want our San Diego county cases to be connected to any publicly-announced special directive that dismisses special circumstances and serious gun use allegations where your stated reason is 'in the interest of justice,' when clearly the facts of this defendant’s violent offenses show it is not," she wrote.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.