Sacramento County reverses decision to open fitness studios after state pressure

Sacramento County has reversed its decision to reopen fitness studios and allow small social gatherings after California state officials weighed in to protest the move.

The county was set to allow exercise facilities to reopen but did an about-face on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The Department of Health Services was willing to work with small fitness studios to reopen based on significant restrictions and requirements that ensured ample space between customers and staff and disinfecting shared equipment in order to protect public health,” Director of County Health Services Dr. Peter Beilenson said in a statement.

“However, we have received feedback from the state Department of Public Health that no gyms or small fitness studios of any kind may reopen at this point, and we will respect and follow that guidance."

Beilenson had told KCRA-TV on Thursday that the county was hoping to adopt strict sanitary measures and restrictions to allow for limited use of fitness studios.

The county was also reportedly seeking permission from state officials to host gatherings of 10 people or less.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening plan is in the second of four phases and has not made allowances for gyms to reopen yet.

Some counties have been approved for certain dine-in options and in-store shopping, while others have failed to meet the state's requirements.

As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 1.59 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and over 95,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.