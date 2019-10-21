Rutgers student reports sexual assault by man who sneaked into her dorm room

Patrols were being increased at New Jersey's Rutgers University this week after a female student reported being sexually assaulted by a man who sneaked into her unlocked dorm room while she slept.

Rutgers police were quoted by local media as saying the student was attacked Sunday morning in her Quad 2 dormitory room on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway. They were beefing up patrols in response to the incident.

Police said after gaining entry to the student’s unsecured dorm room, the male intruder made “unwanted sexual contact” with her, the New York Post reported Monday.

When the student awoke, the offender fled, according to the Post.

The victim wasn’t physically injured, WCBS-TV reported.

“It’s pretty shocking. I can’t really believe it because, usually, this is the first time I’m ever hearing this before, especially in the Quads because, usually, the doors have a really good lock on it,” Rutgers student Liam McRae told the station.

Police put out a description of the suspect that noted the man was wearing glasses, a pink shirt and jeans.

Authorities notified students who live on the campus about the incident in an email blast that advised students not to prop open doors to dorm buildings, the station reported.