Rutgers to require COVID-19 vaccine for in-person students

Rutgers University said Thursday that all students enrolled for in-person learning in the fall will need to receive the coronavirus vaccine before arriving for the semester.

"We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students," Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said in a press release.

The requirement doesn't apply to online-only students. Rutgers cited the White House's plan to have all adults eligible for vaccination by the end of May. States have been prioritizing high-risk individuals and front-line workers, although more states have recently expanded the field of who can obtain a vaccine.

The school is advising students under 18 years of age to receive the Pfizer vaccine, noting it was the only one out of three -- including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- that was approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Brian Strom, chancellor of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and executive vice president for health affairs at Rutgers, said the "COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective."

Strom added: "Vaccination is key to stopping the current pandemic and to the return of campus instruction and activities closer to what we were accustomed to before the pandemic drastically changed life at Rutgers."

The school will allow students to request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

Thursday's announcement comes as President Biden reportedly aimed to deliver 200 million vaccination shots within his first 100 days in office.