Russia 'origins' probe to yield 'significant developments,' Barr says

Barr: Russia 'origins' probe to yield 'significant developments'

Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe will see "a development" Friday -- with more "significant developments" to come, Attorney General William Barr told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview Thursday.

While Friday's news won't be "earth-shattering," Barr said it would be "an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace as dictated by the facts in this investigation."

"There are two different things going on, Sean," Barr said. "I said the American people need to know what actually happened, we need to get the story of what happened in 2016 and '17 out. That will be done.

"The second aspect of this is, if people crossed the line, if people involved in that activity violated criminal law, they will be charged. And John Durham is an independent man, highly experienced, and his investigation is pursuing apace. There was some delay because of COVID, but I'm satisfied with the progress and I've said there are going to be developments, significant developments, before the election."

"But we're not doing this on the election schedule," Barr continued. "We're aware of the election. We're not going to do anything inappropriate before the election. But we're not being dictated to by this schedule."

Oregon activists block ICE bus, clash with federal agents

Hundreds of protesters clashed with federal agents in Bend, Ore., this week following an hourslong standoff. The latest incident among protesters, local police, and federal agents was ignited after two men were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, who said they were a "threat to the public."

The protest spanned hours, as two unmarked ICE buses were blocked by demonstrators who apparently witnessed the arrests. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, federal agents removed the two detained men from a bus and left the scene. The protesters also dispersed, according to an Oregon Public Broadcasting (OBP) reporter.

“The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street," acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior."

Protest organizers asked participants not to vandalize the buses, and after one person wrote on a bus another person cleaned it off, the reporter added. A speaker also told them to "take a knee" when federal agents arrive instead of leaving.

"I’ve never been so disgusted by my government and so proud of my community," Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who attended the protest, wrote on Twitter.

Hillary Clinton 'ready to help' Biden administration if asked

Speaking at The 19th Represents Summit on Thursday, Hillary Clinton says she would be willing to serve if Joe Biden wins the 2020 election.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can," Clinton said when was asked if she would accept a job in his administration. "Because I think this will be a moment where every American -- I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care -- every American should want to fix our country. ... So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.”

Clinton previously served alongside Joe Biden in the Obama administration as secretary of state. Republicans were critical about her tenure at the State Department -- including her handling of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack and the private email server controversy that plagued her 2016 presidential campaign.

Clinton had offered her endorsement of the former VP earlier this year.

“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put fact over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life,” Clinton said.

Earlier in the week, Clinton expressed her overwhelming approval of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as Biden's running mate.

"I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket," Clinton tweeted. "She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected."

