Crime
Published

Rochester teens indicted on murder charges over allegedly setting man on fire

Both teens pleaded not guilty

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two upstate New York teenage boys accused of setting a man on fire in his home have been indicted on murder charges, prosecutors said Friday. 

The Monroe County District Attorney's office told Fox News that the boys – ages 16 and 14 – were indicted on second-degree murder, two counts of fourth-degree arson and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

The 14-year-old is being charged as a juvenile. Both have pleaded not guilty. Fox News does not name underage criminal suspects. 

Steven Amenhauser, 53, died after being set on fire while in his Rochester, N.Y., apartment. The two teenagers accused have been indicted on murder charges.

Steven Amenhauser, 53, died after being set on fire while in his Rochester, N.Y., apartment. The two teenagers accused have been indicted on murder charges. (Google Maps)

Steven Amenhauser, 53, was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire while he sat in a chair in his Rochester apartment on March 12. He suffered second-and third-degree burns to more than 70% of his body. 

He later died at a hospital. The teens were taken into police custody after giving authorities false names, officials said last week. 

Investigators were working to determine a motive for the alleged attack. Authorities said Amenhauser said he knew the teens and was a vulnerable individual, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. 

