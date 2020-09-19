Rochester shooting ‘like the Vietnam War’ leaves at least 2 dead, 14 wounded: reports

A manhunt was underway early Saturday in Rochester, N.Y., after a shooting at a backyard party left at least two people dead and 14 wounded, according to reports.

The flurry of shots sounded “like the Vietnam War,” one witness told WHAM-TV of Rochester.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area of the Rochester Public Market soon after 2 a.m., the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reported.

It was unclear how many suspects were being sought.

“I urge anyone with information to contact the Rochester Police Department,” interim police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters, according to RochesterFirst.com.

The fatalities were a man and a woman between ages 18 and 22, acting Rochester police Chief Mark Simmons said, according to WHAM.

The wounded people did not have life-threatening injuries, RochesterFirst.com reported.

About 100 people were on the scene when police arrived, with evidence “scattered at multiple locations,” Simmons said. He said the police department had “all hands on deck” in conducting the investigation.

Rochester, a city of about 200,000 residents, located about 330 miles northwest of New York City, has been on edge in recent weeks since the release of video related to the March death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation about a week after police officers placed a “spit hood” over his head during his arrest.

After the video surfaced, Rochester’s police chief retired and the city's mayor requested a federal investigation into the handling of Prude’s case.

It was unclear whether the gunfire early Saturday had any connection to Prude’s death.

Family members of Saturday’s victims were seen crying and consoling one another in the area, WHAM reported.