Rochester police officer released from hospital, suspect in custody after shootout

A suspect is in custody and a wounded police officer has been released from the hospital after a shooting during an attempted break-in Tuesday morning in Rochester, N.Y., according to local reports.

Rochester’s interim chief of police, Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, declined to release the officer’s name Tuesday evening but identified the man in custody as 54-year-old James Hunter, who was paroled from prison.

Police responded to an alleged attempted break-in on Hague Street around 8 a.m. Hunter is accused of firing at the first responding officer, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. The bullet struck the officer’s upper body, and police tracked down Hunter with the help of a K-9 unit.

"When the officer arrived, immediately upon his arrival he was fired at by a suspect [and was] struck at least one time in the upper body," Rochester Police Capt. Mura told reporters earlier in the day.

Hunter had an active warrant that the courts vacated due to the coronavirus pandemic in April, the outlet reported. He also had four prior felony convictions, including one for first-degree robbery.

Hunter tried to flee after an exchange of gunfire in which no one else was struck. He was taken to a hospital for treatment after a K-9 brought him down.

Authorities also charged him with assaulting a police officer in August 2019, according to the paper. Charges in connection with the shooting were not immediately clear.