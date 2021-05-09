New York driver mows down multiple people after massive brawl: report

Multiple people have been struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New York, according to a report.

The Monroe County FireWire said 20-30 people were reportedly fighting at the intersection of Mason and Pierpont Street.

"Possibly multiple people struck," Monroe County Firewire tweeted. "[Vehicle] possibly into a house."

At least 2 ambulances and multiple police vehicles have been asked to respond to the situation. One person reportedly may be armed.

A Monroe County police spokesperson did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.