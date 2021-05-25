Expand / Collapse search
Rochester, NY church riddled by bullets, at least 1 person wounded: report

The injured woman was struck by gunfire while inside the church, police said

By David Aaro | Fox News
Gunfire erupted at a church in Rochester, New York, Tuesday evening, leaving the place of worship riddled with bullets and at least one person wounded, according to reports. 

Police said the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. ET at the church, Iglesia Ebenezer.

Shots appeared to have been fired from outside the church, and the wounded person, a woman, was struck while inside, authorities told Rochester's WHEC-TV

The woman, 47, who had yet to be identified, was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the station. 

Police said a shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at this church in Rochester, New York, called Iglesia Ebenezer.

Police said a shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at this church in Rochester, New York, called Iglesia Ebenezer. (Google Maps)

No motive for the shooting was immediately clear and there was no immediate information on any possible suspects.

The church building was also struck by gunfire. As of Tuesday night, police couldn't estimate the cost of the resulting damage, according to a tweet from WROC-TV reporter Jack Watson.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call 911. 

