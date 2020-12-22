Rochester, New York, police officer shot in the neck, reports say

A police officer in Rochester, N.Y., was shot Tuesday while responding to a report of a man with a gun attempting to enter a home, his department says.

Rochester Police Capt. Mark Mura told reporters that the incident happened around 8 a.m. in the city's west side.

"When the officer arrived, immediately upon his arrival he was fired at by a suspect [and was] struck at least one time in the upper body," Mura said.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot while the injured officer was rushed to a local hospital by one of his colleagues, he added.

Mura did not identify the officer but said he has served about 15 years on the job and is "currently stable and in good condition."

Sources told WHAM that the officer was struck in the neck. Details about the shooting were not immediately clear.

Mura says the suspect fired multiple times and there were no other reports of injuries.

The gunman has not yet been identified or located, but investigators are currently questioning a few people, Mura added.