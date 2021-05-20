Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband taken into custody amid ‘criminal investigation’

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband is in custody after state troopers executed a search warrant at her home.

Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, was the subject of the criminal investigation, and was detained by law enforcement, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

ROCHESTER, NY, MAYOR'S HOME SEARCHED BY STATE POLICE

Troopers executed a search warrant at the Democrat’s house as part of an "ongoing criminal investigation," New York State Police said in a brief press release.

No other information was provided by law enforcement officials.

Granison had previously served five years of probation stemming from his role in a 1997 armed jewelry heist, the paper said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community," Rochester’s City Communications Director Justin Roj said in a Wednesday night statement, according to multiple local outlets.

"She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow."

Warren, who is facing campaign finance fraud charges, is also accused of lying to the public about the 2020 death of Daniel Prude, who was suffocated by police officers.

Click here to read more of the New York Post