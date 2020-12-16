Michigan youth basketball coach charged in connection to brutal beating of fiancee

A Michigan youth basketball coach is charged in connection to the beating of his 3-month-old child's mother that was so severe that she will need facial reconstruction, according to media reports.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an injured female Saturday in Orion Charter Township outside Detroit. They learned that the woman had walked to a neighbor's home seeking help and said her infant had been taken by her fiance and the child's father -- who has been identified as Christian Roberson -- after he beat her, authorities said.

She has multiple broken bones, including in her face, and was taken to a local hospital. She was then airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

"What we believed happened is this attack (involved) fists, hands maybe even feet to the face," Undersheriff Michael McCabe told WJBK-TV. "I have seen pictures of her in the emergency room and she is not recognizable," McCabe said. "The neighbor knows her and didn't recognize her when she rang the doorbell from all the blood and her face being so misshapen."

STUDENT'S BODY FOUND ON MICHIGAN CAMPUS, POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH AS SUSPICIOUS

Roberson, 31, of Orion Township, is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.

He told authorities he would turn himself in on Monday but he was eventually taken into police custody in Pontiac. The baby was found with the man's mother unharmed.

Authorities said Roberson made several social media posts while on the run about being suicidal and remorseful. He coached the basketball team at Van Hoosen Middle School in Rochester Hills but was fired after the Rochester Community Schools district learned of his arrest, district Superintendant Robert Shaner said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roberson also runs Empire Basketball Training, which runs training camps in the Detroit area. He was drafted in 2012 into what is now the NBA G-League. He's previously worked out with the NBA's Detroit Pistons, according to his biography on the company website.

He is being held in Oakland County jail on a $300,000 bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.