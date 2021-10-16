Robert Durst placed on ventilator after contracting COVID-19

Robert Durst, a convicted killer who tested positive for the coronavirus, is now on a ventilator, according to a report from Los Angeles' Fox 11.

In its report, an attorney for Durst confirmed the news that Durst was placed on a ventilator.

Durst, a 78-year-old New York real estate heir, was sentenced to life in prison in a Los Angeles County courtroom on Thursday for the 2000 murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman.

Durst was convicted last month of first-degree murder for shooting Berman in her Los Angeles -area home just before Christmas. Prosecutors alleged he killed her in an effort to silence her, as she was slated to talk to authorities about how she provided a phony alibi for Durst after his first wife vanished in 1982.

Kathie Durst went missing from the couple's South Salem, N.Y., home and has been declared dead, though her body has never been found. Durst has never been charged in her disappearance.

Several of the jurors who convicted Durst were present in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down. Durst declined to give a statement at his sentencing.

