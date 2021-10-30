Robert Durst mug shot surfaces after he's sentenced to life in prison and tests positive for COVID

A mug shot of Robert Durst, a convicted killer who tested positive for the coronavirus, has surfaced following the inmate's transfer to a different California prison facility.

Durst, a 78-year-old New York real estate heir, was sentenced to life in prison in a Los Angeles County courtroom earlier this month for the 2000 murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman. He was placed on a ventilator earlier this month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

ROBERT DURST GETS LIFE FOR CALIFORNIA MURDER OF BEST FRIEND

Durst was convicted in September of first-degree murder for shooting Berman in her Los Angeles -area home just before Christmas. Prosecutors alleged he killed her in an effort to silence her, as she was slated to talk to authorities about how she provided a phony alibi for Durst after his first wife, Kathie, vanished in 1982.

Durst, who has numerous medical issues and sat in a wheelchair during most of his sentencing hearing, was charged last week in New York with murdering his first wife.

Prosecutors had presented evidence they say proves Durst killed his wife in an effort to show his motive for the Berman slaying. They also introduced evidence from a previous trial in which Durst was acquitted of fatally shooting a neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

Durst was transferred from the L.A. County jail system to the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, which monitors health-impaired inmates.