Robert Durst charged with murder of first wife, Kathie

Robert Durst, the disgraced real-estate heir already sentenced to life in prison, has been charged in New York with murdering his first wife, Kathie, who disappeared in 1982, officials confirmed Friday.

"The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time," the office of Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday.

Kathie Durst was 29 when she vanished on Jan. 31, 1982. Her body was never found, and officials legally declared Kathie Durst dead, at the request of her family, in 2017.

Durst, 78, was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante whom prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing. Los Angeles prosecutors say Durst shot Susan Berman in 2000 as she was preparing to confess her role to police.

Prosecutors had presented evidence they say proves Durst killed his wife in an effort to provide a motive for the Berman slaying. They also introduced evidence from a previous trial in which Durst was acquitted of fatally shooting a neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

A grand jury was empaneled last week and has started hearing witness testimony, a person familiar with the matter said. The process is expected to take several weeks.

Durst, who has numerous medical issues, sat in a wheel chair during must of his sentencing hearing and the days since has been in hospital on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19, one of his lawyers said.

Robert Durst was not charged in her disappearance until this week despite several efforts over the years to close the case.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.