Robbery suspect leaps from second-story window of Brooklyn precinct: report

A robbery suspect leaped from the second-story window of a Brooklyn police precinct during questioning, triggering a police hunt in the surrounding Coney Island neighborhood, police said.

Isiah McGill, 36, was in a squad room in the 60th Precinct when he made a break for a window at around 4 p.m. and jumped out, the New York Daily News reported.

Officers and K-9 units zeroed in on a nearby apartment building and conducted a floor-to-floor search for McGill but could not locate him.

According to the paper, McGill was sentenced in 2001 to three-and-a-half years for robbery.