RNC speakers: What to know about Kellyanne Conway

Outgoing counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is set to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. Here’s what you need to know about one of President Trump’s longest-serving and most effective envoys.

Conway played a large role in Trump’s first election victory as an adviser and eventually his campaign manager. That made her the first woman to helm a successful campaign in U.S. history, Mollie Hemingway noted in the early morning hours after Election Day 2016, once the results were in.

In December 2016, Trump said Conway would become a counselor to the president – a position she’s held since then. But she said she was leaving her White House role Sunday night, saying she will turn her focus to her children.

KELLYANNE CONWAY TO LEAVE POST IN THE WHITE HOUSE TO FOCUS ON HER FAMILY

“This is completely my choice and my voice,” she said in a statement shared over Twitter. “In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Conway’s husband, the attorney George Conway, has been an outspoken critic of the president and is a co-founder of The Lincoln Project – a group of anti-Trump conservatives who are working against the president’s reelection. In a tweet of his own on Sunday, George Conway said he would be leaving the group in order to spend more time with his family as well.

Kellyanne Conway has found success throughout her career as a strategist, pollster and political consultant. She has been widely praised by the president’s supporters and criticized by his political foes for her defenses of the commander-in-chief – including last week after the Democratic National Convention.

CONWAY BLASTS BIDEN'S CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS AT DNC AS 'CONFOUNDING DISPLAY' OF ARROGANCE, IGNORANCE

Speaking with “The Daily Briefing” Friday, she slammed Vice President Joe Biden for criticizing President Trump’s coronavirus response during his acceptance speech for “a confounding display of the intersection of arrogance and ignorance.”

"Firstly, when he said it’s your patriotic duty to wear a mask, he sounds like President Trump, who said it’s your patriotic duty to wear a mask and tweeted out a picture of him wearing a mask and basically said, 'I'm wearing a mask, you wear a mask,'" she said. "The same week, he recognized that people can't go to bars, places of worship, places of work, places of learning, and so he pulled down his own live, in-person convention and stopped doing these big rallies as well because the president believes what’s good for thee is good for me."

Trump strongly endorsed wearing masks on July 20 after months of mixed messages and he reportedly warmed to the idea after being told that his poll numbers related to COVID-19 were dismal.

