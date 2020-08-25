RNC Speakers: What to know about Lara Trump

President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is scheduled to speak on the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Lara Trump, 37, is married to Eric Trump, the third child and second son of the president. The couple married in 2014, and they have two children: Carolina and Luke.

Before joining the Trump family, Lara worked in television as a producer, most notably for CBS’s “Inside Edition.”

She has proven a vigorous supporter of her father-in-law, having led the Trump-Pence Women’s Empowerment Tour during the 2016 Presidential Campaign.

In March 2017, she was hired by San Antonio-based digital firm Giles-Parscale as a senior consultant for President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Weekend TODAY on Saturday, Lara said the 2020 Republican message will be positive compared with last week’s “dark, dismal” tone at the Democratic National Convention

“Ours will be hopeful and inspirational and patriotic,” Lara said. “We want people at the end of our four days to be reminded that America continues to be the greatest, most exceptional in the world.”

