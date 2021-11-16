Expand / Collapse search
Rittenhouse jury deliberations: Photos show protesters outside Kenosha County courthouse

Protests outside Kenosha County Courthouse in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

    Getty Images
    Getty Images
    Getty Images
    Getty Images
    Getty Images
    Fox News
    Fox News
    Fox News
    Fox News
    Protesters argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    AP Photo/Paul Sancya
    Protesters rally outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    AP Photo/Paul Sancya
    Protesters hold signs outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
    Protesters argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
    A protester, left, and Emily Cahill argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
    Emily Cahill, left, and Jamarcus Blaze, right, argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    AP Photo/Paul Sancya
    Demonstrators hold signs outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse during closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Rittenhouse, 18, is accused of homicide in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as attempted homicide for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz. Photographer: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
     
    KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 16: BLM protesters and Kyle Rittenhouse supporters are confronted outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse on closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States on November 16, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
     
    KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 16: BLM protesters and Kyle Rittenhouse supporters are confronted outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse on closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States on November 16, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
     
    KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 16: BLM protesters and Kyle Rittenhouse supporters are confronted outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse on closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States on November 16, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
     
