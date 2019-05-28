Riley Howell, 'hero' UNCC student who died after tackling gunman, earns Purple Heart, Bronze Star

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte student who tackled a gunman last month has posthumously been awarded two of the military's highest honors.

Riley Howell, a 21-year-old Army ROTC cadet, earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his actions April 30 when a gunman opened fire in his classroom. Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Parlier were killed in the attack.

Howell's family were presented with the honors by the Waynesville Police Department. Thomas Matteo, of the Purple Heart Society, personally spoke to Howell's family to tell them he believed their son was a hero.

The Purple Heart is awarded to those in the U.S. armed forces who are injured or killed in battle. A Bronze Star is given to those who exhibit "heroic or meritorious achievement or service."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said after the shooting that Howell "did exactly what we train people to do."

"You're either gonna run, gonna hide and shield, or you're gonna take the fight to the assailant," the police chief said. "Having no place to run and hide, he did the last."

It would be an "understatement" to say Howell tackled the gunman, but it "would be appropriate," according to Putney. He said that if Howell didn't approach the gunman, the attacker "might not have been disarmed."

"Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process. But his sacrifice saved lives," Putney said of Howell. "What he did was, he took the assailant off his feet, and then the heroes that we have here were able to apprehend him from there."

Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses related to the attack, which, in addition to killing two, injured four students.