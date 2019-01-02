Mailman saves man’s life during his delivery route

Chris Petersen, a North Carolina mail carrier, wanted to be home with his family the night before Christmas but was running late on his route. His timing, however, became a Christmas miracle.

Petersen was on his regular route in Cary, a town about 10 miles west of Raleigh, when he helped save someone’s life.

He had just delivered mail to a home when, moments later, he heard Pam Hodgin yell for help.

The 32-year U.S. Postal Service veteran and two other neighbors ran inside the home and the three immediately jumped into action.

The trio found Mike Hodgin collapsed on the kitchen floor. He was not breathing. Petersen began performing CPR and, about two minutes later, Hodgin took a big breath and opened his eyes.

Petersen returned to his mail route as soon as emergency responders arrived.

“My mother-in-law always says that everything happens for a reason,” Petersen told Fox News. “I was running late that day because I was meant to be there to help Mike. I couldn’t have imagined a better outcome.”

Hodgin and Petersen reunited on New Year’s Day.

“Chris is my hero and it is because of him I’m alive today to watch my grandsons grow and enjoy each new day,” Hodgin said as he held one of his grandsons.

Hodgin said he now plans to get certified on CPR so he too can help save a life.