Ride operator due in court on criminal charges related to NC State Fair injuries

A ride operator is due in court Monday to face criminal charges after five people were injured at the North Carolina State Fair.

Ride operator Timothy Dwayne Tutterrow, 46, of Quitman, Ga., faces three criminal counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the mishap. Tutterrow was being held in jail Sunday on $225,000 bond and due in court Monday for a first appearance.

His attorney says he's devastated.

Three people injured on the ride were in a Raleigh hospital on Sunday. On Thursday, the "Vortex" ride suddenly jolted into gear as people were exiting, dropping some riders from heights that eyewitnesses estimated to be 20 or 30 feet.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said investigators determined the Vortex had been tampered with and critical safety devices were compromised.