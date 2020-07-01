Richmond starts dismantling Confederate statues from city land after mayor's order

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all Confederate statues that sit on city land Wednesday, invoking emergency powers to quicken the process.

Stoney, a Democrat, said he is attempting to speed up the healing for what was once the capital of the Confederacy, The Associated Press reported.

He also claimed that because protesters have already toppled several statues, he must act in the interest of their safety by having the city remove the monuments for them.

"Failing to remove the statues now poses a severe, immediate and growing threat to public safety,” Stoney said in a statement. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, and protesters attempt to take down Confederate statues themselves or confront others who are also doing so, the risk grows for serious illness, injury, or death."

City crews reportedly began removing a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on Wednesday afternoon, as equipment was being set up at other monument sites along the avenue.

Stoney made the decision after a new state law took effect giving cities control over monuments, The AP reported. He did not, however, follow the protocol of having the city council vote on the measure. The process would have taken more than 60 days to play out had he not asserted emergency authority.

"Today, I have the ability to do this through my emergency powers," Stoney said. "I think we need to act today."

An hour later, crews were being sent to start the removal process.

This news comes following weeks of various protests that have erupted throughout the U.S. over police brutality following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. The demonstrations have led to a national debate over the depiction of certain historical monuments, the Confederate flag and brands such as Aunt Jemimah.